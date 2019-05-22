Medica Group (MGP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Medica Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Shares of Medica Group stock opened at GBX 151.75 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $168.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99.

In other Medica Group news, insider John Michael Graham sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £1,628,000 ($2,127,270.35).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.