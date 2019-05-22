Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 111.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWR opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.52.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

