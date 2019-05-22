Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,878.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 16,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total transaction of $2,169,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,021.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,625 shares of company stock valued at $52,290,397. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

