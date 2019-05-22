Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,167 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $342,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $275,237,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 37,491,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $105,239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,033 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

MFC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,494. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

