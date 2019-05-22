Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 804,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 459,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 383,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323. Global Water Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.23.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

In other news, Director Cindy M. Bowers sold 9,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $89,547.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Coy bought 2,600 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/manchester-capital-management-llc-reduces-position-in-global-water-resources-inc-gwrs.html.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.