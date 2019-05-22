Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 206.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $397.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,500 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

