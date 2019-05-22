Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 36.8% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $4,597.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

