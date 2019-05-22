LSV Asset Management Has $41.38 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $41,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,036,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

