Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.735-72.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.44 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.45-5.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.52.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/lowes-companies-low-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.