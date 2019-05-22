Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

NYSE LOW opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

