Low & Bonar (LWB) PT Lowered to GBX 20

Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

LWB opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Low & Bonar has a one year low of GBX 11.89 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 51.78 ($0.68).

In other news, insider Philip de Klerk bought 200,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,130.90 ($36,758.00).

Low & Bonar Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

