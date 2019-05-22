LogisCoin (LGS) Price Down 28.9% This Week

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. LogisCoin has a market capitalization of $45,198.00 and $2,623.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00400192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.01301048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00147607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017932 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004562 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin . LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

