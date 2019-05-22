LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX. LIFE has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $7,625.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00404036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.01301487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00147336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004549 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

