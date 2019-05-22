LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Director Ronald T. Nixon Sells 12,000 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 216,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 790.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

