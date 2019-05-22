Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Target stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

