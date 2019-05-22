Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,248,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,901,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total transaction of $2,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $10,623,160 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

