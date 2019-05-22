Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,643,000 after purchasing an additional 444,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 218,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 205,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 195,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,617. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

