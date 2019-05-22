Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Reduced by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $355,973,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

