Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

NYSE:AMP opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/keybank-national-association-oh-raises-position-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.