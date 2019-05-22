Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 23,070 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (TY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,213. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/kelman-lazarov-inc-sells-23070-shares-of-tri-continental-co-ty.html.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.