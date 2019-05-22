Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $132.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $579,930.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,725 shares in the company, valued at $13,658,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

