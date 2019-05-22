K&S (SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.64 ($24.01).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €16.63 ($19.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.63. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of €24.73 ($28.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

