JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $236.18 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,923,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $236,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of EWBC opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

