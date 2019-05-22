JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s previous dividend of $4.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPE stock opened at GBX 832.75 ($10.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 has a 12-month low of GBX 8.21 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 867.75 ($11.34).

Get JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 alerts:

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/jpmn-elec-par-0-0000427188-jpe-raises-dividend-to-gbx-4-45-per-share.html.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.