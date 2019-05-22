JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s previous dividend of $4.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JPE stock opened at GBX 832.75 ($10.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 has a 12-month low of GBX 8.21 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 867.75 ($11.34).
About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188
