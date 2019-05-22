Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $692,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSTK stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.92. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $367.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 503,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

