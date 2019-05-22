John A. Good Acquires 2,500 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $15,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,098.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FPI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 215,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 215,781 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

