Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Position Trimmed by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,824,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 569,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Position Trimmed by Pecaut & CO.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-position-trimmed-by-pecaut-co.html.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.