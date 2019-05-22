Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 21,758 TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, COO Clifford Braun sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $121,490.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $109,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,609 shares of company stock valued at $836,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

