Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $897,000 in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Stock

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 103.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noah by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.66. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

