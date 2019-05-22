Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 1,120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,384,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,327,000 after buying an additional 84,360,935 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,427,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,595,000 after buying an additional 2,652,953 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,189,000 after buying an additional 961,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,191,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. 12,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,834. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

