iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
IJJ stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $171.00.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
