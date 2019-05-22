iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 160,936 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.10. 4,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,939. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

