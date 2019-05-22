iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,485,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,696,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,323,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,202,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,210,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67.

