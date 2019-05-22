iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,564,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,394,000 after buying an additional 8,082,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 6,620,254 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after buying an additional 947,117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,454,000 after buying an additional 1,217,648 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

