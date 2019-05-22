ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the period. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

