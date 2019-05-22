JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 416.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $195,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $126.69.

WARNING: “iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-shares-bought-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.