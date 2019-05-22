Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $185.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

