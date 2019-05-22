IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.91.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.87. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,936. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

