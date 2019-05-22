Investors Buy Large Volume of PG&E Call Options (PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 143,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,578% compared to the average daily volume of 8,523 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 159,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 57,927 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,811,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. PG&E has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.23.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PG&E to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

