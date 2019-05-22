Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chimerix (CMRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX):

5/15/2019 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Chimerix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/9/2019 – Chimerix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Chimerix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.47. Chimerix Inc has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 757.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,767.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

