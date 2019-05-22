Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 22nd (ADJ, AFX, BFSA, BT.A, CEC1, CS, DC, DRI, DTE, ETO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 22nd:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.80 ($6.74) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.50 ($6.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.20 ($32.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 148 ($1.93). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €13.20 ($15.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 470 ($6.14). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by Commerzbank AG from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.10 ($2.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,077 ($27.14). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 250 ($3.27). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

