Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,985 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Invesco by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rod Canion acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,279.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben F. Johnson III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $213,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,186.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $789,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.93 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

