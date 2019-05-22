Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,020.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 238,228 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,995,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

