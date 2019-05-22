Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 18,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,414. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,974,727.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,955 shares of company stock worth $9,451,924 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-shares-sold-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.