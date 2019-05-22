Instructure Inc (INST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Instructure also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Instructure.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Matthew Kaminer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,137. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,824 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,752,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INST stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.47.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.