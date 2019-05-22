Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,612,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $122.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.19 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

