Insider Selling: J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Insider Sells 3,263 Shares of Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) insider Steve P. Dunn sold 3,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $283,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 11.60%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. J2 Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/insider-selling-j2-global-inc-jcom-insider-sells-3263-shares-of-stock.html.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.