Insider Selling: ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) CFO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) CFO Gary E. Muenster sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $191,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary E. Muenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Gary E. Muenster sold 3,504 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $252,288.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary E. Muenster sold 6,097 shares of ESCO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $444,166.45.

ESE stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

