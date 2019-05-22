Insider Buying: Woodbois Ltd (WBI) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Woodbois Ltd (LON:WBI) insider Miles C. Pelham acquired 500,000 shares of Woodbois stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,733.70).

LON WBI opened at GBX 7.55 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

