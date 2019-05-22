Insider Buying: Western Capital Resources Inc (WCRS) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) CFO Angel Donchev purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WCRS stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Western Capital Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

